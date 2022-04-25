Celtics Vs. Nets Takeaways: Jayson Tatum Leads the Way as C's Complete Sweep

Celtics-Nets takeaways: Tatum makes statement in series-clinching win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics broke out the brooms in Brooklyn as they completed a first-round series sweep of the Nets on Monday night.

With a dramatic 116-112 win in Game 4, the C's showed one last time why they didn't fear a Round 1 matchup with Brooklyn. They outscored the Nets in the first three quarters and staved off their last-ditch effort to stay alive in the fourth.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jayson Tatum dropped 29 points before fouling out on a controversial call late in the final frame. Jaylen Brown chipped in 23 points, and Marcus Smart chipped in 20 of his own to go with 11 assists.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving finished the series with 39 and 20 points, respectively. Seth Curry notched 23 while shooting 5-of-9 from 3, but it still wasn't enough to extend Brooklyn's season.

Here are our takeaways from the C's series-clinching victory. Next, they'll face the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls series, which Milwaukee leads 3-1 heading into Wednesday's Game 5.

Jayson Tatum finishes series with a statement

Jayson Tatum entered the series as a star, but he reached a new level by outplaying Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving throughout the first-round matchup.

The trend continued in Game 4 with Tatum scoring a team-high 29 points on 9-of-16 shooting (4-6 3-PT). He also notched five assists before fouling out on a questionable call with 2:48 to go in the fourth quarter.

Tatum finished the series with 29.5 points, 7.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He shot a sparkling 41.9% from 3-point range.

What can't this guy do!??!?! @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/ItRiQ3tbLx — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 26, 2022

Perhaps Paul Pierce was onto something with his Tatum-Durant take after all.

Durant had his best game of the series with 39 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Still, the 12-time All-Star just wasn't efficient enough to prevent Brooklyn from getting swept. He shot just 13-for-31 from the field and turned the ball over four times, bringing his turnover total in the series to 21.

Irving, meanwhile, looked ready for the offseason for most of the night. He ended up with 20 points (6-13 FG) but didn't make much of an impact until the game was close late in the fourth quarter. After dropping 39 points on 12-of-20 shooting in Game 1, Irving had 46 on 16-of-43 shooting in Games 2 through 4.

Tatum was the best player on the floor from start to finish, and it wasn't all that close. He's only 24.

Marcus Smart does it all

Without Marcus Smart, the C's would've had to put the brooms back in the closet. The veteran point guard facilitated the Celtics' win with 20 points and a game-high 11 assists, plus he only turned the ball over once.

MARCUS SMART GOT UP 😲 pic.twitter.com/iXsucKUCaI — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 26, 2022

Smart stepped up as the team's offensive spark plug when Tatum wasn't on the floor. Overall, it was a rock-solid series for the Defensive Player of the Year as he scored double-digit points and at least five assists in all four games. He also did a tremendous job locking down Irving.

"One of the best offensive players vs. one of the best defensive players."@smart_MS3 talks with @tvabby about guarding Kyrie Irving in the playoffs #Celtics pic.twitter.com/p5rx846DOy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 25, 2022

Robert Williams shaking off the rust

Having Robert Williams back in the mix is huge for the C's as they advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. It's especially significant if they end up meeting the Giannis-led Bucks.

Monday's Game 4 marked Williams' second game back from meniscus surgery and it's clear the big man is still getting comfortable on the court. He scored three points (1-4 FG) while bringing down five boards in 14 minutes off the bench. His lone bucket finished off an alley-oop, so that's an encouraging sight for Celtics fans heading into Round 2.

WE MISSED YOU ROB. 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/K0vcI3sFvG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 26, 2022

It should strike fear in the rest of the East that the C's swept the Nets without a fully healthy Time Lord. If he can get anywhere near 100%, Kendrick Perkins may have been spot-on: the Celtics could cruise to the NBA Finals.

Nic Claxton makes history

We witnessed history in Monday night's Game 4 as Nic Claxton's free-throw struggles reached a new low.

Claxton missed his first 10 free-throw attempts to break Shaquille O'Neal's previous record of consecutive misses at the charity stripe. He finishes the series a putrid 4-for-22 from the line.

To put that into perspective, the Celtics didn't miss more than six free throws in an entire game all series.

Nic Claxton is 0-9 from the line tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/LlFN9Ezfa9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 26, 2022

When Claxton finally got his one and only free throw make, the crowd at Barclays Center went wild.

The Brooklyn crowd erupted after Nic Claxton finally made a free throw 😂 pic.twitter.com/1KYFrj14py — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 26, 2022

Claxton actually was solid otherwise, tallying 13 points while shooting 6-of-8 from the field. Unfortunately for the Nets, his 1-for-11 FT night ended up being the difference-maker in their four-point defeat.