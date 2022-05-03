Champions League Semifinals Leg 2 Highlights: Liverpool vs. Villarreal

Liverpool has proved themselves mighty.

The team triumphed over Villarreal in the semifinals after winning the second leg for a 3-2 match victory.

Last week during the first legs of the semifinals, Liverpool defeated Villarreal 2-0, providing them with a two-goal cushion going into this week’s match in Spain. Tuesday's match extended Liverpool's semifinal lead to 5-2 on aggregate goals.

Within the first three minutes of the first half, Villarreal showed how badly they wanted to make their first Champions League final appearance. Boulaye Dia scored, quickly giving Villarreal the lead 1-0. This is Dia’s first time scoring in the Champions League.

Villarreal racked up the score to 2-0 in the 41st minute as Francis Coquelin pushed a perfect header into the corner. Heading into the break, Liverpool found themselves in trouble, no longer able to rely on their two-goal cushion from the first leg of the semifinals.

Liverpool showed up as the second period after Fábio Henrique Tavares, or Fabinho, kicked one right through the legs of goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, earning Liverpool their first goal at 2-1. This was only the third Champions League goal for Fabinho -- his first since 2017.

𝐁𝐈𝐆 moment from Fab.



What a time to get your first #UCL goal for the Reds 😍 pic.twitter.com/NVYVsItdPy — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 3, 2022

Liverpool restored their two-goal aggregate advantage with another goal just five minutes later in the second half. Luis Díaz scored through the legs of the goalkeeper once again, after healing Trent Alexander-Arnold’s left-footed cross, kicking up the score to 2-2.

The Champions League finals in Paris seemed to be in reach after Liverpool’s Sadio Mané stole another goal from Villarreal, racking the match’s score to 3-2 and the aggregate score to 5-2. All three of Liverpool's goal came within 12 minutes of each other.

As the clock ran out, Liverpool proved victorious with a 3-2 match victory and a 5-2 aggregate win in the semifinals.

Manchester City will take on Real Madrid this week for their second semifinals leg on Wednesday, May 4 at 3 p.m. ET. City won the first leg 4-3 at home.

The Champions League finals will occur on Saturday, May 28 at 3 p.m. ET at the State de France, just north of Paris. Liverpool awaits the winner of Manchester United and Real Madrid’s semifinals series.