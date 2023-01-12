English Premier League

Chelsea's Joao Felix Handed Straight Red Card in English Premier League Debut

Felix will now have to serve a three-match ban, sidelining him until Feb. 11

By Sanjesh Singh

Joao Felix
Ciao Felix.

Joao Felix, Chelsea's latest star signing and one of the most expensive loan transfers ever, had a nightmare debut in the English Premier League on Thursday.

Playing against Fulham at the Craven Cottage, Felix slid in late on right back Kenny Tete, with his studs up, and earned a straight red to get Chelsea down to 10 men.

Felix, whose move was just confirmed on Wednesday, got a quick start under his belt with manager Graham Potter desperately seeking reinforcements to an injury-ravaged squad, but a promising beginning is no more.

Chelsea at the time were level 1-1 after conceding the opener, but went down 2-1 in the 73rd minute after Felix's red card.

The 23-year-old Portuguese young star came on loan from Atletico Madrid for four months, but that has quickly been reduced to three. With a three-game ban looming, Felix will miss Chelsea's next three EPL games: Crystal Palace (home), Liverpool (away) and Fulham (home).

He'd be in line to return on Feb. 11, an away fixture against West Ham.

To make matters worse, here's a numerical perspective at how the loan has become quite a stark look.

Chelsea defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria had also been substituted in the game due to injury.

