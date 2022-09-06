Chicago Bears Arlington Park Plans Create Social Media Buzz

New Arlington Park plans split Bears fans on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears didn’t have media availability at Halas Hall on Tuesday, yet they still managed to dominate headlines and social media. The team released an open letter containing new renderings and plans for their proposed development of Arlington Park. Unsurprisingly, there was plenty of buzz from both sides of the “Should The Bears Leave Soldier Field?” debate.

Let’s start with the Hype side of the aisle:

Yesss we need a new stadium…I love Soldier field but it’s time to protect a new stadium — Just Trey (@trizzy890) September 6, 2022

Bears need this new stadium hopefully its a retractable roof stadium with a better field so that we can finally host a Super Bowl and also the World cup will be here in US in 4yrs and will bring lots of money to the city and surrounding suburbs from tourists. — Juice Garcia (@HugoGar43400241) September 6, 2022

Biggest dub we’ve had in awhile pic.twitter.com/aqmyUhlhIM — 🅱️🚂 (@b_cowell34) September 6, 2022

There were those who were excited for the new grass alone. Right now, the field itself is managed by the Chicago Parks District, and it’s been a sore subject for years. If the Bears move to Arlington Park, they can oversee the playing surface themselves.

Let's get pen on paper and ditch Soldier Field sod babyyyyy — Kyle Thorsen (@ThorCo34) September 6, 2022

Others made note of the detail that the Bears are planning on building an “enclosed” stadium, which means fans will have to say goodbye to Bears Weather games.

Really like it! Please, only close the stadium for non-football game activities (or Super Bowls). Any designated Bears home game should be played with elements (unless postponement would be necessary). Love the plan.



Football, esp. Bears Football, is meant for the outdoors. — 🐻⬇️ | 〽️ 42-27 🌰 (@JackPBerens) September 6, 2022

A dome in Chicago is absolutely disgusting! Games in December and January should be played in winter's elements, not a heated bubble. — Matt Gross (@MattGross87) September 6, 2022

This is ridiculous! Another dome stadium. Play outdoors. That’s how football is supposed to be played. Natural grass field and outdoor stadium! — proof of twerk (@AGuy420691) September 6, 2022

Others were decidedly Not Hype for other reasons:

It’s 45 min away from Chicago. I don’t want to deal with that 💩. I’d rather walk to the game from downtown any day. — Maddux McCray (@MadduxMcCray) September 6, 2022

I'd watch you at Gatley Stadium if you could constantly put a winning team on the field..



New stadium same crappy results not interested — Cet Steadman (@CetSteadman) September 6, 2022

Of course there were a few fans who simply took this as an opportunity to take a shot at mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“While under contract with the seller of Arlington Park, we will not be discussing or exploring any other alternative stadium sites or opportunities, including renovations of Soldier Field.” pic.twitter.com/jamssALu0A — Philip (@Vinny6969696969) September 6, 2022

Say bye Lightfoot😂 — Nathan Burns (@NBURNS023) September 6, 2022

The Bears will hold a town hall meeting in Arlington Heights this Thursday at 7 p.m. at John Hersey High School.