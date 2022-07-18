MLB Draft 2022

Baseball World Reacts to Cubs Drafting Mark McGwire's Son, Mason

By Tim Stebbins

Top reactions to Cubs drafting Mason McGwire, Mark's son originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A familiar name rolled across the MLB Draft board Monday when the Cubs selected a high school pitcher in the eighth round.

That pitcher? Mason McGwire — son of former Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire.

The news generated some entertaining reactions from members of the baseball world. Cubs fans watched McGwire and Sammy Sosa go head-to-head in the 1998 home run race, which McGwire came out on top 70-66.

After seeing Mark don Cardinals red all those years, Mason one day could be rocking the blue pinstripes at Wrigley Field.

Whether Mason ultimately joins the Cubs organization is to be determined. He's committed to play college ball at the University of Oklahoma, where his brother, Max, is already on the baseball team.

For now, the potential of "MCGWIRE 25" jerseys hitting the shelves in Wrigleyville at least is fun to think about.

This article tagged under:

MLB Draft 2022Major League BaseballChicago CubsMark McGwire
