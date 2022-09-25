Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy Get in Sideline Disagreement

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy clearly did not see eye to eye as the Kansas City Chiefs closed out the first half of Sunday's showdown.
The quarterback got into a bit of an argument on the sideline during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Colts Week 3 matchup.
Right before halftime, broadcasters caught Mahomes and Bieniemy in an obvious contention over what we can only assume was the quarterback wanting to try to score but Bieniemy wanting the half to run out.
According to FOX’s Rob Collins, based on reading Bieniemy’s lips, the OC said, “We’re Done, We’re Done,” in reference to running the ball.
The animated conversation comes as the Chiefs suffered a couple of missed opportunities in the first half, leaving head coach Andy Reid to rush and break up the disagreement.
Entering halftime, the Chiefs lead 14-10. Kansas City will get the ball to start the second half.