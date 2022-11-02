Chiefs' Travis Kelce Calls Out Patriots Fans for Heckling His Mother

Travis Kelce calls out Patriots fans for heckling his mother originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Travis Kelce and the New England Patriots have never gotten along. But Kelce says his disdain for the franchise is personal.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who has had multiple battles with the Patriots in the regular season and playoffs over his career, called out New England fans for heckling his mother during a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce.

“I’m not sure if it’s mutual, but I absolutely hate playing the Patriots," Travis Kelce said while discussing his biggest NFL rivals. "I’m mad at them for calling out my mom in the stands.

"Your momma jokes are cool, just when you say them to me, not my mom. Like when mom’s leaving the stadium, she’s getting heckled, you know, that’s just (expletive) low blows, man."

Kelce then suggested other players have similar feelings about the fans in Foxboro.

"A lot of people say they go into New England and just get a bad taste in their mouth about Patriots fans," he added.

While heckling a player's family member obviously isn't appropriate behavior, Kelce has done plenty to provoke Patriots fans over the years. Back in 2020, he claimed Patriots fans "hate (him) for being a white tight end (wearing) No. 87," suggesting that fans didn't like the idea that he could be compared to Rob Gronkowski. Kelce also complained about the NFL's overtime rules following the 2018 AFC Championship Game, in which New England beat Kansas City after winning the overtime coin toss.

Kelce's Chiefs don't play the Patriots in 2022, and the rivalry may have lost its luster in the post-Tom Brady era. But whenever Kelce returns to Gillette Stadium next, he'll still carry some animosity toward the fans -- and the feeling likely will be mutual.