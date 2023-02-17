Travis Kelce

Chiefs' Travis Kelce to Host ‘Saturday Night Live' on March 4

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is hosting “Saturday Night Live” just weeks after winning Super Bowl LVII

By Julia Elbaba

From Glendale, Ariz., to the Big Apple, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be guest hosting NBC's “Saturday Night Live” on March 4.

The Super Bowl LVII champion announced the news on Thursday as a guest on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

“I was a huge like (Chris) Farley, (Will) Ferrell, Fallon kind of guy growing up,'” Kelce said. “And I used to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ with my mother. It's an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL March 4th.

“I am so nervous for that, oh my gosh.”

Fallon responded, “You are going to be so good. I was talking to (SNL creator) Lorne (Michaels) today, and I'm like, 'He's so charming and he can sing and he's fun.'”

Kelce said: “You think that about me? Thanks, man. ... You're making me blush.”

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini will be the featured musical guest that night.

Kelce already has a background in media, co-hosting the “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason, who plays center for the Eagles. The show has been top-ranked in the country for multiple weeks. 

Kelce had six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.

