Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive for COVID-19

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, expected to be the top pick at the next NFL draft, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

Lawrence will miss the next scheduled game against unranked Boston College on Saturday. Clemson is scheduled to play Notre Dame, ranked this week at No. 4, on Nov. 7.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College," Swinney said in a statement. "While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

