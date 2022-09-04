Coachless Nick Kyrgios Faces No. 1 on Sunday: ‘I Know My Game Plan'

Nick Kyrgios has a curated game plan to take on the No. 1 men’s tennis player in the world, Daniil Medvedev, under the lights on Arthur Ashe Stadium Sunday night.

On top of the strategy the 25th-ranked Australian will be bringing to the court, he also believes that he is “definitely one of the players that has a chance” to eliminate the top dog. Kyrgios recently dispatched the Russian from a U.S. Open warm up tournament in Montreal in three tightly contested sets.

“I definitely feel like the way I'm playing, the game plan and the success I had against him obviously in Montreal, I definitely feel like I have a fighting chance,” Kyrgios said on Friday.

The 27-year-old added he doesn’t think many of Medvedev’s opponents are “down the other end of the court knowing they're going to win. I feel like I'm definitely one of the players that has a chance.”

Overall, Kyrgios leads the head-to-head 3-1, with Medvedev’s lone win against the Australian coming at the 2022 Australian Open.

“The Australian Open, I felt like my level wasn't there. I played the wrong way. He was just in his prime,” Kyrgios said. “I was just nowhere near the player I am now. We put that behind us.”

Kyrgios, who said he does not have a coach to help break down his matches, has come to realize that his forehand return is causing some troubles in matches along with his movement. He also admitted to working on getting in better physical shape and adding diversity to his second serve to throw his opponents off.

Despite being coachless, he knows the tactics he will be using to take on Medvedev.

“I know my game plan,” he said. “I'm definitely going to play a certain way against him. I'm happy to lose that way and I'm happy to win that way.”

The two are set to take on Arthur Ashe Stadium Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET for a spot in the quarterfinals.