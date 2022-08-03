Cowboys Sign LB Anthony Barr to One-Year Deal

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys announced the signing of former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal.

The #DallasCowboys have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Anthony Barr, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Minnesota Vikings, on a one-year deal.#TrainingCamp | @AmericanAir — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 3, 2022

The team waived rookie linebacker Aaron Hansford Wednesday morning which opened up a roster spot for Barr.

Barr, who has spent all eight years of his career in Minnesota, made four straight Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2018. He has 388 career tackles, 16 sacks and four interceptions.

He appeared in 11 games last season, finishing with 72 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and three interceptions.

Michael Gehlken from our partner the Dallas Morning News reported via Twitter that the one-year deal is worth up to $3 million. Barr reportedly turned down more money from other teams in order to reunite with LB coach George Edwards who coached Barr for six years in Minnesota.

Barr lives in Los Angeles and will join the team in Oxnard for tomorrow's practice.

The four-time All-Pro backer, 30, will be the oldest of Dallas' young LB core of Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Luke Gifford and Jabril Cox.

While Cox continues to recover from his 2021 ACL tear, expect Barr to see plenty of snaps for the Cowboys this season.