Crazy Stats Show How Close Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Has Been

Crazy stats show how tight C's-Warriors series has been originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The final scores don't do this NBA Finals justice. It's been an extremely tightly-contested series between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors evened the series at 2-2 with a 107-97 victory in Game 4 at TD Garden. All four games have been decided by 10 or more points, but a deeper look at the numbers shows just how close the series has been so far.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Heading into Game 5, the Warriors have scored a total of 422 points to the Celtics' 421. Both teams have made 64 3-pointers. The Warriors have one more rebound (40-39) and one more takeaway (60-59). Boston has made seven more free throws and Golden State has made four more field goals.

Warriors leading Celtics 422-421 with NBA Finals tied at 2-2.



Both teams have made exactly 64 3s.



Warriors have one more offensive rebound (40-39)

Warriors have one more takeaway (60-59)



Celtics have made 7 more FTs, Warriors have made four more field goals overall — Law Murray 🛅 (@LawMurrayTheNU) June 11, 2022

As even as it's been, the Warriors pulled away with a 17-3 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Celtics on their home court on Friday night. Stephen Curry's historic performance was the difference and gives Golden State momentum heading back to San Francisco.

Game 5 is set for a 9 p.m. ET tip-off Monday at Chase Center.