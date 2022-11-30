Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr Linked Together in High Profile Soccer Rumor

Sources reported that the Saudi Arabia club offered the former Manchester United star a 3-year contract worth more than £100 million per year

By Stephen Coulter

In an attempt to bring the World Cup back to the Middle East in 2030, Saudi Arabian-based Al-Nassr has reportedly submitted a lucrative bid to sign free agent soccer phenom Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, 37, recently agreed to a mutual departure from Manchester United and is expected to wait until after the 2022 FIFA World Cup before deciding on his next move.

ESPN reported Wednesday that Al-Nassr will be factoring into that decision after putting a 3 1/2-year contract worth more than £100 million per year on the table.

Part of that contract offer, per the report, is Al-Nassr's willingness to pay Ronaldo for the final six months of his Man U deal (estimated around £16 million). When he left the club earlier this month, Ronaldo did not seek a payoff from Old Trafford.

In addition to Man United, Ronaldo has previously made stops at Real Madrid and Juventus. ESPN reported the international superstar forward could be used as leverage to help Saudi Arabia make a bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

So far, a quadrant of South American countries -- Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay -- have made a bid to host the 2030 event.

North America will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The event is set to run from Monday, June 8, through Friday, July 3.

Ronaldo and the Portugal national team have advanced to the Knockout Stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and plays its final Group H game against South Korea at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The match is set for 10 a.m. ET and will air on FOX. The game will also be available in Spanish on Peacock.

