Cristiano Ronaldo Snub Wipes $4 Billion Off Coca-Cola's Market Value

Shortly after Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo slid two Coca-Cola bottles away from him during a press conference on Monday, at least $4 billion was wiped off the soft drink company's market value, according to data from stock market research platform, Macrotrends.

Ahead of Portugal's opening game at the Euro 2020 tournament against Hungary, in Budapest, the health-conscious athlete was caught on camera as he moved the soft drinks away from him. He then held up a bottle of water and said "agua."

The company's overall market value has, however, been rising over the past three months.

Coca-Cola did not respond directly to a request for comment, but instead pointed NBC News to a statement from European soccer's governing body, UEFA, which said the company offered "a range of drinks to suit different tastes and needs, which are available to players throughout the tournament."

