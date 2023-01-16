Dak Prescott Slams Helmet After Brett Maher's 3rd of 4 Missed PATs Vs. Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys got off to a great start in the NFL playoffs.

Well, everyone except Brett Maher.

The Cowboys kicker missed all three of his extra point attempts in the first half of Monday night's wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BRETT MAHER HAS MISSED *THREE* EXTRA POINTS IN THE FIRST HALF 😲 #DALLASCOWBOYS pic.twitter.com/99PUkIAbqZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 17, 2023

Maher became the first kicker to miss at least three extra point attempts in a playoff game.

The three misses match how many PATs Maher failed to convert over the course of the entire regular season. One of those misses came on his lone attempt against the Washington Commanders in Week 18.

After Maher's third miss on Monday, Dak Prescott was captured throwing his helmet in frustration and appearing to yell that the Cowboys should have gone for two instead.

Dak Prescott has seen enough of the missed extra points. “Go for f**ckin’ two!” pic.twitter.com/yuPH7FN8NE — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2023

Head coach Mike McCarthy didn't take Prescott's advice in the second half, though.

After Michael Gallup caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Prescott in the third quarter, McCarthy sent out Maher for the extra point.

But the 33-year-old kicker did not reward his head coach for showing confidence in him.

Brett Maher’s FOURTH missed extra point tonight pic.twitter.com/LVtJHjeVWh — PFF (@PFF) January 17, 2023

McCarthy gave Maher another shot at redemption following Prescott's 18-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb early in the fourth quarter. This time, however, he came through.

The Brett Maher extra point is… GOOD!!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/fEfVhAXzbZ — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) January 17, 2023

Maher's record-setting four misses won't come back to bite the Cowboys, who dominated Tampa Bay en route to a 31-6 lead.

But does Dallas need to find a new kicker ahead of the divisional round?