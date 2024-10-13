What's the Dallas Cowboys' most lopsided loss in team history? It nearly happened on Sunday

How 'bout them Cowboys?

It was a long and forgettable day for the Dallas Cowboys and their fans as they were routed 47-9 by the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The crowd watched as the Cowboys dropped their third-straight home game of the season and flirted with the wrong side of history in what was their most lopsided loss since 1988.

On Jerry Jones' 82nd birthday, no less.

It nearly became the fifth time that the Cowboys lost a game by 40 or more points, per StatMuse.

They trailed 27-6 at the half, and it only got worse from there. Jared Goff and the Lions' offense posted nearly 500 total yards, while also trying to get their offensive lineman to score some touchdowns and giving their punter the day off.

Dak Prescott threw two interceptions and failed to get the Cowboys into the end zone, with the offense mustering just three field goals against the Detroit defense. He was pulled for backup Cooper Rush, who soon threw an interception in the end zone for the Cowboys' fourth turnover of the game.

That gave the ball back to the Lions with just over eight minutes remaining and the opportunity to hand the Cowboys their most lopsided loss in franchise history. A turnover on downs in Dallas territory gave the ball to the Cowboys, who soon gave it right back on a fumble by KaVontae Turpin.

The Lions, however, were unable to reach the end zone one final time, ensuring that the ugly loss would not become the Cowboys' ugliest of all time.

What's the Dallas Cowboys worst loss of all time?

The Cowboys' most lopsided loss in franchise history was a 44-0 home loss to the Chicago Bears in 1985, according to StatMuse.

Here are the team's 10 worst losses based on point differential in franchise history...

44 - Chicago Bears 44, Dallas Cowboys 0 (1985)

41 - Minnesota Vikings 54, Dallas Cowboys 13 (1970)

41 - Cleveland Browns 48, Dallas Cowboys 7 (1960)

40 - Minnesota Vikings 43, Dallas Cowboys 3 (1988)

39 – Detroit Lions 47, Dallas Cowboys 9 (2024)

38 - Green Bay Packers 45, Dallas Cowboys 7 (2010)

38 - Philadelphia Eagles 44, Dallas Cowboys 6 (2008)

38 - St. Louis Cardinals 38, Dallas Cowboys 0 (1970)

38 - Baltimore Colts 45, Dallas Cowboys 7 (1960)

36 - Philadelphia Eagles 43, Dallas Cowboys 7 (1961)