Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland ties NFL record with fourth pick-six of season

Only 15 NFL wide receivers have more touchdowns than DaRon Bland this season.

Not bad for a cornerback.

Bland tied an NFL single-season record on Sunday with his fourth interception returned for a touchdown...and he still has seven games remaining to set a new mark.

Bland picked off Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and returned it 30 yards early in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 33-10 win. His fourth pick-six tied the previous record set by Eric Allen of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1993, Jim Kearney of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1972 and Ken Houston of the Houston Oilers in 1971.

Bland had a 22-yard pick-six in Week 1 against Daniel Jones and the New York Giants, a 54-yard pick-six in Week 4 against Mac Jones and the New England Patriots and a 30-yard pick-six in Week 8 against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Bland is tied for the second-most touchdowns on the Cowboys this season, matching tight end Jake Ferguson and trailing only wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (six).

It was the sixth interception of the season overall for Bland, which is now tied for the most in the league with Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone. Bland, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, had five interceptions in 17 games during his rookie season.