Damar Hamlin in attendance for Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Damar Hamlin made it to Highmark Stadium.

The Buffalo Bills safety is in attendance for the team’s AFC divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Week 17 Monday Night Football contest.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 24-year-old visited the Bills’ facility the day ahead of their wild card win over the Miami Dolphins before watching the game from home. Leading into the divisional round game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Hamlin had started coming to the facility “almost daily.”

Hamlin's cardiac arrest came during the Bills' game against the Bengals on Jan. 2 after he collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter. He was immediately transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by ambulance. Hamlin was discharged from the Cincinnati hospital on Jan. 9 and returned to Buffalo, where he received treatment and evaluation for two days. The team announced on Jan. 11 that Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

The Bills placed Hamlin on injured reserve on Jan. 8, however, reports say Buffalo has worked out an agreement with the NFL and NFLPA to pay him in full.

Throughout the time Hamlin has been undergoing medical care and evaluation, his family, teammates, friends and fans around the world have been supportive. However, it is quite a blessing the safety is able to be with his team at Highmark Stadium as a big part of the action.

Buffalo and Cincinnati are meeting up once again on Sunday with a spot in the AFC Championship Game on the line.