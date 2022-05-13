Daryl Morey Says Doc Rivers Will Be Back Next Season

Daryl Morey, president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, said on Friday that head coach Doc Rivers will be back next season despite a second-round playoff elimination.

Doc Rivers, who has been coaching the 76ers since 2020, said he did not feel like his job was on the line following the 99-90 loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Doc Rivers responds to a question about job security with some spice 👀 pic.twitter.com/wmamVskXUw — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 13, 2022

"I don’t worry about my job. I think I do a terrific job and if you don’t then you should write it. I work my butt off to get this team here," Rivers said. "When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. And again this year, the same thing. If that’s how anyone feels, write it.”

"Every time you’re wrong, should you lose your job? No. So, it’s the same thing. If you believe that, then go with it. I know what I did this year and I feel very good about that," Rivers added.

In Rivers' first season, the 76ers claimed the top seed in the Eastern Conference NBA Playoffs but fell to the Atlanta Hawks in the semifinals in seven games.

In 2008, Rivers led the Boston Celtics to win the NBA championship and was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 2020.