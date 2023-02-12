Derek Jeter Joins FOX Sports' MLB Coverage

FOX will be showing plenty of football, performances and commercials on Super Bowl Sunday, but the network also used its showcase to make an announcement for its baseball coverage.

During pregame coverage for Super Bowl LVII, the network brought out its newest MLB analyst: Derek Jeter. The Hall of Famer joined his former New York Yankees teammate, Alex Rodriguez, on stage to help break the news.

Jeter retired from playing in 2014. He became a part-owner of the Miami Marlins in 2017 and left the organization last February.

Along with a former teammate in Rodriguez, Jeter will join a former nemesis at FOX. Former Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz has been part of the network’s pregame and postgame coverage since 2014.

Once the Super Bowl concludes Sunday night, Jeter and FOX can turn their attention to the 2023 MLB season, which begins with Opening Day on March 30.