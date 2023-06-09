Boston Red Sox

Dermody cut by Red Sox after making first start, regretting tweet

The Boston Red Sox have cut Matt Dermody, whose homophobic tweet from 2021 drew controversy, and transferred Chris Sale to the 60-day IL

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Pitcher Matt Dermody was cut by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, a day after he made his first major league start and said he regretted making a homophobic tweet two years ago.

The 32-year-old left-hander was designated for assignment as part of a flurry of roster moves. Boston has seven days to trade him or place him on waivers.

The Toronto Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass earlier Friday, one day after the right-handed reliever said he didn't think an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post he shared last month was hateful.

Boston also activated outfielder Adam Duvall from the 60-day injured list after he recovered from a broken left wrist, transferred left-hander Chris Sale (left shoulder inflammation) to the 60-day IL and selected the contract of left-hander Joe Jacques Triple-A Worcester. The Red Sox said infielder Enmanuel Valdez was optioned to Worcester after Thursday night's game against Cleveland.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More on the Red Sox

John Tomase 9 hours ago

A very bad week has Red Sox on the verge of total collapse

MLB 9 hours ago

Fans suspicious after first pitch fail at Red Sox-Guardians game

Dermody allowed three runs over four innings against the Guardians, giving up two of José Ramírez’s three home runs and taking the loss in a 10-3 defeat. He was 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA in eight starts and one relief appearance for Worcester.

Dermody made the social media post in 2021. It has since been deleted, but captured screenshots continue to circulate.

The Red Sox said they were unaware of Dermody’s tweet when he signed with the club in January. Once they learned of it, team officials met with Dermody, who went through mandatory anti-discrimination and harassment training in March.

Afterward, Dermody expressed some remorse for his actions.

"I do regret the tweet in the sense that it came out hurtful and it hurt a lot of people," he said. "That's the last thing I want to do is hurt people. A lot of people think that I'm against a certain group of people or whatnot. But I'm for everybody making it to heaven."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Boston Red Soxred soxChris Sale
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us