Washington Commanders Safety Faces Manslaughter Charge After December Crash

Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter after 2021 crash originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett was charged with involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday for his role in a fatal car crash last December, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office announced.

On Dec. 23 last year, Everett was the driver in a one-car accident in Virginia that killed his passenger, 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters. Everett's vehicle "left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over" at 9:15 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

Peters, Everett's girlfriend, was pronounced dead at StoneSprings Hospital Center.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office revealed that its investigation into the crash determined Everett had been driving more than double the posted speed limit of 45 mph just before exiting the road.

Everett's attorney, Kaveh Noorishad, released the following statement after Tuesday's developments:

"Mr. Everett voluntarily appeared earlier today at the Loudoun County Magistrate’s Office where he was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter," Noorishad said. "Shortly thereafter, he was released on bond. Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations. We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum. At this time we cannot comment any further due to the pending litigation."

Everett suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in the accident, per the Sheriff's Office, and has since been seen publicly in a walking boot. In January, he tweeted a request for prayers for Peters' family.

The Commanders released a statement after the charge was announced.

"We are aware of these charges and are continuing to monitor the situation. We will have no further comment at this time."

Everett has been with Washington since 2015, doing the majority of his work on special teams along with occasional appearances at safety. He turns 30 later this month.