Devin McCourty Announces He’s Re-Signing With the Patriots

Both McCourty twins will be back with the New England Patriots in 2020.

Earlier this week, the Patriots picked up cornerback Jason McCourty's option. On Sunday, Jason and Devin McCourty teamed up to announce on the YouTube channel for their "Double Coverage" podcast the veteran safety has re-signed with New England.

"Breaking news: I will be back also for season three of 'Double Coverage.' I will be staying in New England to play alongside this guy. Sign me up," Devin McCourty said.

McCourty's new contract is for two years, $23 million according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Patriots are giving safety and team leader Devin McCourty a 2-year deal worth $23M, sources say. He gets $17M guaranteed – keeping him in New England for his career and allowing him to play with his brother again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2020

This all but confirms the three-time Super Bowl champion will finish his career as a New England Patriot.

The Patriots still have a lot on their plate this offseason -- including that whole Tom Brady situation -- but they've been active over the last few days. On Thursday, they signed veteran special teamer Matthew Slater to a two-year extension.

McCourty, 32, tallied five interceptions during the 2019 season to go along with two forced fumbles.