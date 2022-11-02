Dinger-quake! Phillies fans at CBP register on Richter scale originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Crazy things happen in the postseason. History is made every day. Little-known players step up, Superstars cement their legacy, and in Philadelphia, crowds get so loud they qualify as minor earthquakes.

As the Phillies unleashed a barrage of home runs on Astros starter Lance McCullers last night at Citizens Bank Park, and the capacity crowd, already at full throat from the first pitch, reached another level.

Did you feel that?

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Take a bow, Phillies fans. Your frenzy registered on the Richter scale, literally.

According to the Penn State University Brandywine seismograph station, the crowd at CBP was so loud that its fervor registered as seismic activity, in the aftermath of Kyle Schwarber’s home run in the five inning, the last of the five homers hit by the Phillies on the night, tying a World Series record.

So yes it wasn’t an #earthquake but This is the real PSU seismic graph from around the time of Schwarbers HR. @Phillies fans were really rocking tonight. #phillies #WorldSeries #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/75OeGLRkZA — Greater Philadelphia Severe Weather (@BucksPaWeather) November 2, 2022

Astounding. The only other notable time a sports event registered on the Richter scale was at a playoff game in Seattle back in 2011. Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch broke multiple tackles on a 67-yard touchdown run, sending the Qwest Field into hysterics as they celebrated a 41-36 upset win over the Saints.

But the crowd in Seattle was 66-thousand plus, 30 percent more than that of Citizens Bank Park last night.

We have all been to games where the crowd was so loud it felt as if the ground was shaking. I’ve always just dismissed that to the emotions felt in the heat of those moments.

As the Phillies faithful who attended Game 3 last night can attest, it’s real.



