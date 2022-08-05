Dodgers Honor Vin Scully With Heartfelt Ceremony

The Los Angeles Dodgers honored Vin Scully in a ceremony before Friday night’s game against the San Diego Padres. The Hall of Fame broadcaster died this week at age 94.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence in Scully's honor. Scully called games for both the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers in a career that spanned over 67 years. He's in the Guinness World Record books as the longest tenured broadcaster with one team in any professional sport in history.

Following the moment of silence, the Dodgers played a tribute video featuring Scully's most memorable calls and moments.

After the video tribute, all of the Dodgers players, coaches, and team personnel united on the field near the pitcher's mound to watch a slideshow of Vin Scully photographs, finishing with his last visit to Dodger Stadium in June of 2021.

The mound is ready.🎙 pic.twitter.com/e2FjjwAgK6 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2022

Vin throughout the years. pic.twitter.com/LLwHd0xRsH — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2022

Inside the stadium the slideshow of Vin throughout the years was accompanied by Israel Kamakawiwoʻole's famous song "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

Following the presentation, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts took the microphone and unveiled a banner underneath Scully's old spot in the broadcast booth behind home plate that read, "Vin - We'll Miss you! --Dodgers fans"

After the unveiling of the banner, Roberts led the entire sold out crowd of over 50,000 + fans in attendance in Vin's famous five-word catch-phrase said before each and every Dodgers' game: "It's tiiiiime for Dodger Baseball!"

#Dodgers unveil a banner to Vin Scully in his old seat in the broadcast booth and manager Dave Roberts leads the whole stadium in saying “It’s tiiiime for Dodger Baseball. #AlwaysLa #VinScully pic.twitter.com/1MQAkNJ8Oj — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) August 6, 2022

This one's for you, Vin.



"It's time for Dodger baseball!" pic.twitter.com/xYGNebN67F — MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2022

A full stadium saying, “It’s time for Dodger Baseball.”



Only for you, Vin. 💙 pic.twitter.com/8uImtrzPdF — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2022

Scully's presence was felt not just on the field, or during the pregame ceremony, but throughout the stadium as well.

The Dodgers specifically commemorated Scully at various places throughout the stadium.

Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA

Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA

Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA

Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA

Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA

In addition to the tributes for Scully seen throughout the stadium, the Dodgers are wearing a black patch on their uniforms for the remainder of the 2022 season that features a microphone and the name "VIN."

Across the city of Los Angeles, there are other tributes taking place, including outside the stadium at 1000 Vin Scully Ave., the street entering the stadium that was named after him.

Alongside Hollywood Boulevard, a makeshift memorial has popped up at Vin Scully's star located on the Walk of Fame.

Landmark's throughout Los Angeles were lit up in Blue this week, including the Santa Monica Pier, LAX, and City Hall. All in honor of Vin Scully.

In memory of the great Vin Scully, tonight the iconic LAX pylons will glow in @Dodgers blue as we appreciate and remember this LA legend pic.twitter.com/v9AnfQfyho — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 3, 2022

The voice that spoke for our dreams has moved on to the heavens.



City Hall illuminates the night sky with @Dodgers Blue to memorialize Vin Scully — the soul of our city, a true gentleman, and the undisputed voice of America’s pastime. pic.twitter.com/2vCCJzpGVs — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) August 4, 2022

The Scully family is asking fans who would like to honor Scully with a financial contribution, to please send all donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Catholic Athletes for Christ, two charities that Vin Scully supported.