Justin Turner

Dodgers' Justin Turner Tests Positive for COVID, Pulled From World Series Game

He was mysteriously lifted in the middle of Game 6 before MLB confirmed the test

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tested positive for coronavirus, was pulled from the World Series-clinching game Tuesday and denied an on-field celebration with teammates, NBC News reports.

Turner was mysteriously taken out of the game in the seventh inning and wasn't on the diamond at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, as his teammates hugged and jumped for joy after the Game Six victory.

Shortly after the final out, it was revealed that the 35-year-old Southern California native Turner had tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

2020 World Series 1 hour ago

Dodgers Win 2020 World Series

World Series 2 hours ago

Best Betts: Dodgers Win 1st World Series Title Since 1988

"We learned during the game that Justin was a positive," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. "He was immediately isolated to prevent spread."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Justin TurnerMLBWorld SeriesLos Angeles Dodgers
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us