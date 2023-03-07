MLS

Dog Runs on Field for Hysterical, Adorable Delay During Union Match

The new MVP (most valuable puppy) of the Concacaf Champions League

By Brooke Destra

Watch: Dog runs on field for hysterical, adorable delay during Union match originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Get ready for the best thing you'll see all day. 

The Union were in action Tuesday night for the Concacaf Champions League. While their match against Alianza ended 0-0, there were plenty of moments worth remembering. 

There's one in particular though that takes the cake. 

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

What's better than the Union being back in action? 

The Union being back in action *with* a dog. Seriously. 

This little guy ran onto the field during the match and was clearly ready to play.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

Novak Djokovic

Ron DeSantis Calls on Biden to Grant Djokovic Vaccine Exemption Ahead of Miami Open

Los Angeles Lakers

Pau Gasol Gets Emotional as Lakers Retire His No. 16 Jersey

 He stole the hearts of everyone watching immediately - and the response on social media was golden. 

 He has been deemed the doop dog (by me) and MVP - most valuable pupper (also by me). 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLSPhiladelphia Union
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us