Dolphins Get Win Over Steelers on NBC's Sunday Night Football in Tua's Return

The Miami Dolphins marked the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a fashion their fans would both love and hate: jumping out to a big lead and holding on at the end.

Miami (4-3) jumped out to a double-digit lead and used its defense to seal a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, breaking a three-game losing streak in front of a sellout crowd at Hard Rock Stadium.

In his first action since being carted off the field with a concussion on September 29, Tagovailoa went 6 for 7 passing for 68 yards and an eight-yard touchdown pass to running back Raheem Mostert on the opening drive. After a three-and-out by the Steelers (2-5) on their opening drive, Tagovailoa led another series that ended with a 24-yard field goal by kicker Jason Sanders to make it 10-0.

Miami's defense got into the action when cornerback Justin Bethel intercepted a pass from Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, leading to a 42-yard field goal from Sanders and a 13-0 lead after the first quarter.

The Steelers got on the board with a 45-yard field goal from kicker Chris Boswell and got within three points on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Pickett to wide receiver George Pickens to cut the deficit to 13-10. Sanders connected on a 47-yard field goal attempt to give the Dolphins at 16-10 halftime lead.

Miami linebacker Jaelan Phillips got the first sack of the game for either team to open the third quarter, but Pittsburgh would respond by stopping the Dolphins on fourth down to end Miami's first possession of the second half in a scoreless period.

Pittsburgh drove down the field late in the fourth, but Pickett was intercepted by safety Jevon Holland with just over three minutes to play. The Steelers would get one final chance for a win only to see Pickett's final pass attempt intercepted by cornerback Noah Igbinoghene with 18 seconds left to seal the win.

Tagovailoa finished the game 21 of 35 passing for 261 yards with one touchdown. Mostert led all rushers with 79 yards on 16 carries while Jaylen Waddle led all receivers with 88 yards on four catches.

It was Miami's fourth appearance all-time on NBC's Sunday Night Football with the Dolphins getting their first win on the program all-time.

The Dolphins honored their 1972 team during Sunday's game - still the only team in NFL history to finish the season unbeaten after going 17-0 and winning Super Bowl VII for the first title in franchise history.

Members of Miami's perfect 1972 team gathered at midfield for the coin toss prior to a game. Fullback Larry Csnoka, quarterback Bob Griese, offensive guard Larry Little and reciever Paul Warfield were cheered as highlights of their 17-0 season played on the video screen above them.

Miami will hit the road next Sunday for a game against the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.