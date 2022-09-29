Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Scary Head Injury, Leaves in Ambulance

Tua Tagovailoa suffers scary head injury, leaves in ambulance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a head injury and was taken off the field on a stretcher during Thursday Night Football against the Bengals.

The injury occurred in the second quarter after Tagovailoa was sacked by Josh Tupou. He was immediately ruled out for the game.

After Tagovailoa hit the ground, he displayed a "fencing response" where he lifted his hands with stiffened fingers. According to the TNF broadcast crew, this motion is a neurological response to head trauma.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tagovailoa remained on the ground for several minutes as his teammates gathered around him. He was placed on a stabilizing board and loaded off the field on a stretcher. His helmet remained on to keep his head stabilized, but the facemask was removed.

Shortly after, sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung said Tagovailoa was conscious and transported in an ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

With Tagovailoa out, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is under center for Miami.