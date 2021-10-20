nba

Drake-Montrezl Harrell Trash Talk Results in Technical Foul for Harrell

Harrell's trash talk with Drake didn't amuse the referee crew

By Ethan Cadeaux

Drake-Montrezl Harrell trash talk results in technical for Harrell originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The first technical foul of the Washington Wizards' season came in quite an unexpected way.

With the Wizards leading the Raptors by 20 late in the second quarter, Washington center Montrezl Harrell began to go back and forth with Raptors ambassador and hip-hop star Drake, who was sitting courtside for Toronto's season opener.

Harrell's trash talk with Drake didn't amuse the referee crew, though, as Harrell was T'd up for chirping the Canadian rapper.

It was Harrell who would have the last laugh, though. Harrell had a huge game in his Wizards debut, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench. The Wizards would leave Toronto with their first victory of the season, a game that controlled pretty much the entire evening.

For Harrell, that's a tradeoff he'll take any day. 

