Dwyane Wade Calls for Action Following Texas School Shooting

Dwyane Wade, who has been outspoken about gun violence in recent years, called for action following Tuesday's shooting at a Texas elementary school that claimed the lives of 19 students and two educators.

Sadness and disbelief— what happened to those 14 children and one of our hero’s— a school teacher today at Robb Elementary school in Texas is NOT the norm! It’s a tragedy! Why have all that power and not do everything in your POWER— to protect our children and our elderly. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 25, 2022

Following what was the 27th school shooting this year in the United States, per Education Week, Wade tweeted Tuesday night that what happened to the victims "is NOT the norm! It's a tragedy."

Wade, the former Miami Heat star who has made recent efforts to combat gun violence, then criticized political leaders for failing to do everything in their ability to keep citizens safe.

"Why have all that power and not do everything in your POWER to protect our children and our elderly," Wade tweeted.

Following the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union donated $200,000 to the "March for Our Lives" gun control rally organized by students of the school.

They need our help! I'm asking my NBA fam to join us in raising money to send kids from underserved communities to March….@gabunion and I will start w/$200K for Chicago. every dollar counts! Who else is in?? Or donate here: https://t.co/pu10Gp76on #GetTheBallRollin — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 10, 2018

After learning that one of the victims of the Parkland shooting, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, was buried in Wade's replica jersey, Wade met with Oliver's family at a Heat game. He presented them with a jersey and a pair of custom sneakers from Wade's footwear line embroidered with Oliver's name and the Stoneman Douglas logo.

This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland. Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble! pic.twitter.com/X0tfTTao33 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

Wade also sponsored an art exhibit called "Parkland 17" that honored the victims of the shooting. It featured a mural of Oliver and a "Ring Your Rep" phone booth that allowed people to call local representatives about preventing gun violence.

It's a subject that hits close to home for Wade, whose cousin was murdered in Chicago in 2016.

"When it's happened to your family, when your auntie is the one that's crying on your shoulder, if you're looking at your nephews and your nieces and their whole life is turned upside down, you're looking a three-week-old baby, and you realize she will never get to know her mother," Wade told NBA TV at the time. "Like, all these things when it's up close, when it's personal, when it's in your family, it really becomes real."