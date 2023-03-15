Edwin Diaz Suffers Injury While Celebrating Puerto Rico's World Baseball Classic Win Over Dominican Republic

Edwin Diaz suffers injury during Puerto Rico's WBC celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The scene at loanDepot park in Miami quickly went from jubilation to devastation on Wednesday night.

After Edwin Diaz sealed Puerto Rico's 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic, the New York Mets star closer suffered an injury while celebrating his team's advancement to the 2023 World Baseball Classic quarterfinals.

Diaz stayed on the ground for a few minutes before being helped into a wheelchair and taken off the field. Players from both teams were visibly shaken as they looked on, with Diaz's brother and Puerto Rico teammate, Alexis, in tears.

The Mets announced postgame that Diaz sustained a right knee injury and will undergo imaging on Thursday.

Diaz struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning to bounce the tournament-favorite Dominican Republic from the WBC. The Puerto Rico-Dominican Republic showdown was a win-or-go-home game for both teams. After finishing second in Pool D, Puerto Rico will face Pool C winner Mexico in the quarterfinals.

Diaz, 28, enjoyed a dominant All-Star season with the Mets in 2022, posting a career-best 1.31 ERA while recording 32 saves. The Mets signed Diaz to a five-year, $102 million deal during the offseason.