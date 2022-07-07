Elena Rybakina Reaches Wimbledon Final, Upsets Halep

Elena Rybakina made history Thursday becoming the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to reach the final of Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old Rybakina cruised past 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, 6-3, 6-3.

Leading to the semifinal match, Halep had not dropped a set in the tournament.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur awaits Rybakina in the women's Wimbledon final on Saturday.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jabeur also made tennis history by advancing in her semifinal match Thursday. She is the first Arab woman to reach a major final.

The two have faced three times so far with Jabeur leading the head-to-head 2-1.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion will receive $2,500,000 and the prestigious Venus Rosewater Dish.

What is Elena Rybakina's ranking?

Elena Rybakina is ranked No. 23 in the WTA singles rankings.

What is Ons Jabeur's raking?

Ons Jabeur is ranked No. 2 in the WTA singles rankings.

When is the 2022 Wimbledon women's singles final?

On Saturday, June 9, Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will face in the 2022 Wimbledon final at 9 a.m. ET.

Where will the 2022 Wimbledon women's singles final be streamed?

The coverage for the Wimbledon final begins at 9 a.m. and can be watched on ESPN or ESPN Deportes.