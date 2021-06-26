Boston Red Sox

Eovaldi Strong, Red Sox Run Win Streak to 5 Over Yanks, 4-2

By Kyle Hightower

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Eovaldi pitched neatly into the eighth inning, Adam Ottavino escaped a pair of late jams and the Boston Red Sox held off the New York Yankees 4-2. The Red Sox improved to 5-0 this season against their longtime rivals.

Boston will now look to post its second sweep of the Yankees this year in Sunday’s series finale.

It was a bounce-back night for Eovaldi, who was coming off his shortest outing of 2021 in which he last just four innings at Kansas City.  He was more composed at Fenway Park, allowing one run in 7 2/3 innings.

Eovaldi exited after DJ LeMahieu’s homer made it 4-1 in the eighth.

The Yankees left the bases loaded in the eighth and Ottavino struck out Aaron Judge with two on to end it.

