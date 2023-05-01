ESPN Sorry for Airing Twin Towers Clip During Knicks Game

ESPN has apologized for airing a brief clip of the Twin Towers during the halftime broadcast of Sunday's Knicks loss to the Miami Heat to open Round 2 in the NBA playoffs.

It happened as the network cut back from a promo with a Statue of Liberty beauty shot during its coverage of New York's Game 1 matchup against the Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals at Madison Square Garden.

That would have been all well and good, but viewers noticed the Twin Towers clearly visible at the bottom of the frame.

The backlash was swift.

ESPN apologized for the mishap shortly after the game, telling Awful Announcing, which was among the first to report the fracas, that a stock image had been used inappropriately.

"We mistakenly used an old stock image, and we apologize," spokesman Ben Cafardo told the blog in a statement.

The Knicks lost Sunday's game to the Heat 101-108. They face Miami in Game 2 at home Tuesday night.