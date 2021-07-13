Shohei Ohtani

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Criticizing Shohei Ohtani's Use of Interpreter

“With all the violence being perpetrated against the Asian Community, my comments — albeit unintentional — were clearly insensitive and regrettable," he said

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels is seen during the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Coors Field on Monday, July 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith apologized Tuesday after receiving backlash for his remarks about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani's use of an interpreter.

"I want to express my sincere apologies to the Asian community and the Asian American community," Smith said in his opening remarks on ESPN's morning talk show "First Take." "I am a Black man. I religiously go off about minorities being marginalized in this nation."

Smith's monologue came after the ESPN commentator offered an apology late Monday, saying: "As an African-American, keenly aware of the damage stereotyping has done to many in this country, it should've elevated my sensitivities even more."

"I screwed up," he added. “In this day and age, with all the violence being perpetrated against the Asian Community, my comments — albeit unintentional — were clearly insensitive and regrettable."

"I’m sincerely sorry for any angst I’ve caused with my comments.”

