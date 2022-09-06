NFL

Ex-Chiefs Assistant Britt Reid Expected to Plead Guilty in 2021 DWI Crash

Britt Reid, the son of current Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, is no longer on Kansas City's staff

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl.

Reid, son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, is expected to plead guilty, Jackson County (Missouri) Circuit Court records show. He was scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 26.

He faces up to seven years in prison, The Kansas City Star reported.

Police said Reid was intoxicated and speeding when he hit two parked cars on an entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium in February 2021. A girl in one of the cars, Ariel Young, who was 5 at the time, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

One of the vehicles he hit had stalled because of a dead battery and the second was owned by Ariel's mother, who had arrived to help, according to charging documents.

Court records show Reid was driving about 84 mph (135 kilometers per hour) shortly before the collision and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.113 two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08.

Reid, who underwent emergency surgery for a groin injury after the crash, was placed on administrative leave. His job with the team ended after the Chiefs allowed his contract to expire.

The Chiefs in November reached a confidential agreement with Ariel’s family to pay her ongoing medical treatment and other expenses.

This article tagged under:

NFLKansas City ChiefsAndy ReidBritt Reid
