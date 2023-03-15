New England Patriots

‘Excited' JuJu Smith-Schuster Confirms He's Headed to the Patriots

He'll fill the hole in the Patriots' lineup left by the departure of Jakobi Meyers, who reacted to the news of Smith-Schuster's signing with a pithy tweet

By Asher Klein

This Feb. 6, 2023, file photo shows Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster speaks to the media during the NFL Super Bowl LVII Opening Night at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, File

The New England Patriots appear set to have a new weapon lining up at wide receiver this season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster said Wednesday he's headed to New England, adding "I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me!"

Smith-Schuster is fresh off a Super Bowl victory with the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs. He'll fill the hole in the Patriots' lineup left by the departure of Jakobi Meyers, who reacted to the news of Smith-Schuster's signing with a pithy tweet:

