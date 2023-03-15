‘Excited' JuJu Smith-Schuster Confirms He's Headed to the Patriots

The New England Patriots appear set to have a new weapon lining up at wide receiver this season.
JuJu Smith-Schuster said Wednesday he's headed to New England, adding "I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me!"
Smith-Schuster is fresh off a Super Bowl victory with the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs. He'll fill the hole in the Patriots' lineup left by the departure of Jakobi Meyers, who reacted to the news of Smith-Schuster's signing with a pithy tweet:
