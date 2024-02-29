The 2024 Formula 1 season features a record-high 24 Grands Prix with Bahrain GP kicking off the first weekend race.
Buckle up for an early start as the F1season roars to life in Bahrain from February 29th through March 2.
Fans, drivers and teams are getting ready for desert heat and intense competition under the floodlights.
Because of the holy month of Ramadan, the races in the Middle East will take place on Saturdays rather than the usual Sunday.
The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place over 57 laps on the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on Saturday, March 2.
Here is the complete schedule of races for 2024.
F1 race 2024 schedule
|#
|GRAND PRIX
|CIRCUIT
|DATE
|1
|Bahrain GP
|Bahrain International Circuit
|2 Mar
|2
|Saudi Arabian GP
|Jeddah Street Circuit
|9 Mar
|3
|Australian GP
|Albert Park
|24 Mar
|4
|Japanese GP
|Suzuka Circuit
|7 Apr
|5
|Chinese GP
|Shanghai International Circuit
|21 Apr
|6
|Miami GP
|Miami International Autodrome
|5 May
|7
|Emilia Romagna GP
|Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
|19 May
|8
|Monaco GP
|Circuit de Monaco
|26 May
|9
|Canadian GP
|Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
|9 Jun
|10
|Spanish GP
|Circuit de Catalunya
|23 Jun
|11
|Austrian GP
|Red Bull Ring
|30 Jun
|12
|British GP
|Circuit Silverstone
|7 Jul
|13
|Hungarian GP
|Hungaroring
|21 Jul
|14
|Belgian GP
|Spa-Francorchamps
|28 Jul
|15
|Dutch GP
|Circuit Zandvoort
|25 Aug
|16
|Italian GP
|Autodromo Nazionale Monza
|1 Sep
|17
|Azerbaijan GP
|Baku City Circuit
|15 Sep
|18
|Singapore GP
|Marina Bay Street Circuit
|22 Sep
|19
|United States GP
|Circuit of the Americas
|20 Oct
|20
|Mexican GP
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|27 Oct
|21
|Brazilian GP
|Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos
|3 Nov
|22
|Las Vegas GP
|Las Vegas Street Circuit
|24 Nov
|23
|Qatar GP
|Losail International Circuit
|1 Dec
|24
|Abu Dhabi GP
|Yas Marina Circuit
|8 Dec
How to watch F1
- TV: ESPN2 (Friday), ESPN (Saturday)
- Streaming: ESPN+, F1TV, Fubo TV
There are no new races added to the calendar, but China makes a comeback. The race hasn't taken place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.