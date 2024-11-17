For the second straight year, the Silver State is the last stop in the U.S. with the 2024 Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Located in the heart of Las Vegas, the 17-turn circuit winds its way past iconic locations with average speeds similar to Monza, otherwise known as F1’s "Temple of Speed."

A Saturday night street race under lights — with the buzz and party atmosphere the city is famous for and incredible entertainment off-track to match the action on it — makes this one of the must-attend events of the Formula 1 calendar.

A thrilling title showdown awaits as the Sin City prepares to host the highly-anticipated race.

The Las Vegas circuit could crown Max Verstappen with the 2024 FIA Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship or give a chance for Lando Norris to fight a little longer for it. The Red Bull driver simply needs to finish ahead of his title rival, Norris, to claim his fourth consecutive crown.

This intense title battle is the culmination of an exceptional season. Across 21 races, seven different drivers have taken race victories, with four teams claiming wins — marking the most diverse winners’ circle since 2012.

Alongside the top three of Verstappen, Norris and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, four other drivers have also triumphed — Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

When is the Formula 1 race in Las Vegas?

The red lights go off for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 a.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying sessions on Thursday and Friday nights.

Drivers will hit the track for 60 minutes of practice Thursday and Friday. Qualifying happens Friday night to decide the starting order for Saturday night's race.

What is the Formula 1 schedule this weekend?

Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 21 (ESPN, ESPN Desportes and F1 TV)

Practice No. 1: 9:30 p.m. ET

Practice No. 2: 1 a.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 22/Saturday, Nov. 23 (ESPN, ESPN Desportes and F1 TV)

Practice No. 3: 9:30 p.m. ET

Qualifying: 1 a.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 24 (ESPN Desportes and F1 TV)

Las Vegas Grand Prix: 1 a.m. ET, ESPN, F1 TV

F1 Vegas GP predictions, picks, favorites

With 147 points still up for grabs across the final three races of the year, Ferrari and McLaren are eager to break Red Bull’s recent dominance in the teams’ competition.

Norris must finish three points ahead of Max Verstappen in Las Vegas to keep his chances of the championship title alive.

If Norris and Verstappen finish the next two races in a one-two formation — with the Mclaren driver ahead — the title race would extend to the final race in Abu Dhabi. He needs to outscore Verstappen by 21 points in each remaining round to win the championship.

Ferrari is aiming for their first constructors’ crown since 2008, while McLaren seeks to recapture glory last achieved over a quarter of a century ago in 1998.

The most recent race in Brazil showcased the razor-thin margins that have defined this season, with Alpine’s double podium propelling them from ninth to sixth in the constructor’s standings after an impressive 35-point haul at Interlagos.

The countdown is on, and with everything to play for, the Vegas GP is set to deliver a blockbuster race weekend worthy of the city’s spotlight.

F1 Vegas GP past winners, race history

Verstappen won the last F1 Vegas GP followed by Leclerc and Red Bull's Sergio Perez. It was Formula 1's first visit to Las Vegas in 40 years.

The low-grip track and cool Nevada temperatures contributed to driver mistakes, while safety cars kept the field compact throughout the 50-lap race.

F1 Vegas GP fan experience

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is redefining the Formula 1 fan experience.

Fans are in for a treat! The organization has an amazing lineup of global superstars to perform at the T-Mobile Stage and Heineken Silver Stage during the three-day event.

There is also an F1 Las Vegas app to help eventgoers explore the circuit and stay informed about everything happening.