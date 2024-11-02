It’s a 1-2 for McLaren at the 2024 São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil. Lando Norris led home Oscar Piastri with Max Verstappen in third.

Norris said he was “not proud” of the way he won Saturday’s sprint race in Brazil. The driver went over to thank his team-mate after getting out of his car and admitted it was not the way he wanted to win.

“Yep, not proud about it. But we worked well as a team. Oscar deserved it. But we did what we had to do. I thank the team and we had good pace so it bodes well for tomorrow.”

It's a Papaya 1-2 in the #F1SPRINT. Mega performance from both drivers. Lando P1 and Oscar P2. The race went according to plan, and Oscar demonstrated what a great team player he is. Let's keep pushing at the #BrazilGP! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ohD3STZYzV — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) November 2, 2024

His teammate Oscar Piastri was asked to pull aside with a few laps to go so Norris would take the lead and get even closer to closing the gap between him and Max Verstappen.

The gap between Norris and Verstappen, with four grands prix and a final sprint race to the end of the season, is now 44 points.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who also has a long shot at the title, ended fourth, just ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes' George Russell, Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Red Bull's Sergio Perez were next best and within points positions.

Three-time champion Verstappen received a five-place grid punishment after changing his engine for the sixth time in the season — the maximum allowed is four.

Qualifying for Sunday’s race was later delayed by at least 105 minutes because of rain.