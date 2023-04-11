Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc is pleading with fans to respect his privacy.

In a since-expired Instagram Story, Leclerc asked fans to stop turning up outside his residence in Monaco. He wrote that his home address had "somehow become public" in recent months, leading to people "gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my bell and asking for pictures and autographs."

“While I’m always happy to be there for you and truly appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house,” Leclerc wrote to his 10.5 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

Leclerc said he'll always stop for fans on the streets or at the racetrack but would ignore anyone who comes to his home.

“Your support, both in person and on social media, means the world to me, but there is a boundary that should not be crossed,” he wrote.

Leclerc, who drives for Ferrari, is one of the biggest stars in a sport that has substantially increased in popularity thanks to the Netflix series "Formula 1: Drive to Survive." The 25-year-old Leclerc has recorded five victories and taken 18 pole positions across 105 starts.