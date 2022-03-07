NFL

Falcons' Calvin Ridley Suspended for 2022 NFL Season for Betting on Games

By Logan Reardon

Calvin Ridley's 2022 season is over before it even started.

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been suspended indefinitely through at least the 2022 season for betting on games during the 2021 season, the league announced Monday. He can apply for reinstatement no sooner than Feb. 15, 2023.

Ridley missed the final 11 games of the 2021 season due to mental health reasons.

After an investigation, the league found no evidence suggesting that Ridley gambled on games that he played in.

"The activity took place during a five-day period in late November while Ridley was not with the team and was away from the club's facility on the non-football illness list," the league said in a statement.

"A league investigation uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way."

The Falcons said in a statement it had found out about the charge on Feb. 9 and would accept the ruling.

"We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made," the statement read.

Ridley, 27, may file an appeal for up to three days. While he is under contract through 2023, he will now forfeit his $11.116 million salary for the 2022 season.

He tweeted several times Monday, including saying he "bet 1500 total" and knew he "was wrong" but would come back healthier.

This article tagged under:

NFLAtlanta FalconsCalvin Ridley
