Fans Commend J.J. Watt on Twitter Upon Retirement Announcement

J.J. Watt is calling it a career

By Kristen Conti

On Tuesday, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced his retirement via Twitter, saying “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” in reference to his son.

It’s safe to say fans are melancholic hearing about Watt’s plan to step away from the league:

But above all, NFL fans appreciate the amazing career run the defensive end had. Here’s what they have to say about Watt’s departure:

Fans are showing their appreciate for Watt’s career and impact on the league and franchise:

The 33-year-old Wisconsin native has been a staple for the Cardinals since 2021 after spending 10 seasons with the Houston Texans. Watt was drafted by the Texans in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. 

During his career in the NFL, the defensive end earned three NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards (2012, 2014, 2015) and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award (2017). He is a five-time First-Team All-Pro (2012-2015, 2018) and two-time Second-Team All-Pro (2014, 2018), as well as five-time Pro Bowler (2012-2015, 2018) and a two-time NFL sacks leader (2012, 2015). 

