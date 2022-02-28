FIFA, UEFA Suspend Russia From International Soccer

Russian teams have been suspended from international soccer after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision came Monday from FIFA and UEFA, the governing body for European soccer, saying Russia's national teams and clubs were suspended “until further notice.”

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” FIFA and UEFA said. “Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”

The move effectively removes Russia from qualification for this winter's World Cup set to begin on Nov. 21 in Qatar. The Russian team was set to compete against Poland in a World Cup qualifying match on March 24, but Poland had said it would refuse to play the country.

UEFA also announced it has ended a long-standing sponsorship with Gazprom, the Russian energy giant that has been a sponsor of the Champions League for a decade.

