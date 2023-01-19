Five possible Aaron Rodgers destinations this NFL offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Has Aaron Rodgers played his final game in Green Bay?

The Packers quarterback had an emotional exit from Lambeau Field after his season ended with a Week 18 loss, and – stop me if you’ve heard this one before – he’s remained cryptic ever since.

Rodgers reiterated earlier this week he believes he can win another MVP “in the right situation.” Is Green Bay the right situation? Nobody truly knows, although Rodgers is under contract through 2026 after signing an extension last offseason. There’s a potential out in his contract after next season, but it would obviously take a trade for him to leave the Packers this year.

Here are five teams that could pursue Rodgers if he seeks a move out of Wisconsin:

New York Jets

Is history about to repeat itself? Fifteen years ago, a 38-year-old Brett Favre left Green Bay for New Jersey. Rodgers, 39, could do the same to join a young and loaded Jets roster. Robert Saleh’s squad went 7-10 last season despite using a quarterback trio of Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco. If the 10-time Pro Bowler leaves the Packers, this is an obvious fit.

Carolina Panthers

Owner David Tepper has money to burn. Since buying the Panthers for $2.2 billion in 2018, he’s been searching for an answer at quarterback. Rodgers could solve that puzzle, at least for a little while. The roster is surprisingly deep after going 7-10 last season. Plus, the NFC South is arguably the league’s worst division. They still need to hire a head coach, but Rodgers in Charlotte makes a lot of sense.

Miami Dolphins

This all comes down to Tua Tagovailoa’s health. The Dolphins publicly have stayed committed to the young QB, but the concussions this season are certainly concerning. If Miami thinks Rodgers is available, there could be a change of plans. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle would be a potent wide receiver duo for the big-armed Rodgers. Living in the South Beach sunshine wouldn’t hurt, either.

Las Vegas Raiders

Who says you shouldn’t rekindle an old flame? Rodgers and Davante Adams were the NFL’s most productive pairing from 2016 to 2021, when the star receiver totaled 7,192 yards and 69 touchdowns over six seasons. Now in Las Vegas, Adams would likely welcome his old QB back with open arms. The Raiders, who went 6-11 in 2022, are in a difficult division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, which could sway Rodgers in another direction.

Washington Commanders

Reports out of D.C. say that 2022 rookie Sam Howell will be the starting quarterback next season after one productive game in Week 18. Does anyone really buy that, though? Rodgers could step in for a few years and thrive alongside Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson. Dan Snyder is expected to sell the franchise in the coming months and a deep-pocketed new owner might want to make a splash.