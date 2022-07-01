NHL

Flyers' Ivan Fedotov Detained in Russia for Allegedly Evading Military Service, Per Report

The 2015 seventh-round pick had signed a contract with Philadelphia in May

By Jordan Hall

Report: Flyers prospect detained in Russia for allegedly evading military service originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Flyers goalie prospect Ivan Fedotov was detained Friday in Russia for allegedly evading military service in his native country, according to a report by Russian media outlet Fontanka.

Per the latest report, the 25-year-old was transported to a military registration and enlistment office by St. Petersburg police.

"We're aware of the reports and are investigating the situation. We have no further comment at this time," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement released by the team.

Fedotov played last season for CSKA Moscow in the KHL, Russia's top pro league. He also represented Russia at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where he won a silver medal.

The 2015 seventh-round draft pick signed his entry-level contract in May, signaling his plan to come to North America and compete for a roster spot on the Flyers.

