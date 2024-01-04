Former Everett High School athlete ready to play in championship game with Michigan

To understand how Mike Sainristil got to helping lead the Michigan Wolverines to Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Washington Huskies, you need to spend time at his family's home in Peabody, Massachusetts, where the origins of Sainristril's drive run deep.

"The little kid I hold in my arms 22 years ago, running for our life from Haiti, to come here, and today, what God had in his plan for him, I can't describe that, it is marvelous," said Raymonde Sainristil, Mike's mother.

Sainristil made a name for himself on and off the field while playing at Everett High School. He then starred on offense at Michigan, making plenty of highlights as a wide receiver. After switching to defensive back, his game — and the team — soared.

"It is all about what God had for him," Carlot Sainristil, Mike's father, said Thursday. "We can't wait to see Monday night and sitting watching Mikey play."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

At Everett High School, the football coaches are still beaming. Josiah Stewart, Sainristil's teammate at Everett, also plays for the Wolverines.

"I am just so proud of the two of them, just incredible, incredible kids," said Everett Defensive Coordinator Greg Bluestein. "From the first time they stepped on the field they commanded the field."

The two also giving high school students here inspiration.

"Coming from this community, where a lot of kids are struggling and see what they can accomplish through sports, through academics, in life, it is huge for these young kids in Everett," Bluestein said.

Coach John Capra agrees.

"Just a joy to be around — outside of football, a joy to be around," he said.

For assistant head football coach Chris Miller, it has been remarkable watching his two former players get ready to play for college football's ultimate prize.

"It is fun for us, it is a lot of fun for the coaches, being able to see these guys grow from their freshman year on the field, to develop into what they have been able to do," Miller said. "All of a sudden, these last five to six years, we have people popping up in division one, playing some serious bowl games, going to the NFL. It is pretty awesome."

Back home in the Sainristil house in Peabody, memories, awards, trophies and awards are everywhere.

The family is set to fly to Houston to watch the championship game on Saturday.

"I would say 'proud' is an understatement, I have no word to describe my feeling and my emotion," Raymonde Sainristil said. "Mikey is the type of a child that every parent would ask for."