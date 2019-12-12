nba

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Hospitalized in NYC After ‘Brain Hemorrhage’

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has been hospitalized in Manhattan after suffering a “sudden brain hemorrhage,” according to the league.

The league put out a statement Thursday night saying that Stern suffered the hemorrhage “earlier today for which he underwent emergency surgery. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

What hospital was treating the former commissioner, who stepped down in 2014, was not immediately known.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

