Formula 1 embraces gender equality with female drivers in F1 Academy

The F1 Academy, a female-only competition founded by Formula One in 2022, wrapped up its inaugural season with seven international events and 21 rounds.

Out of the 15 competitors , Spanish driver Marta García won the championship by winning nine of 21 races. She won the 2023 season driving for Prema Racing, followed by Switzerland’s Léna Bühler of ART Grand Prix and United Arab Emirates’ Hamda Al Qubaisi of MP Motorsport.

While successful F1 drivers make more than $10 million per season, F1 Academy drivers, for now, depend on personal sponsorships to secure a steady annual revenue.

F1 Academy is a one-make racing series consisting of 15 identical cars. All drivers must be women between the ages of 16 and 25.

The pinnacle of motorsport, F1, has long been considered a male-dominated sport. However, in recent years, there has been a growing movement to increase female participation. The F1 Academy was created with the idea of providing a pathway for women to compete in a F1 race for the first time in more than 30 years (Giovanna Amati, 1992).

“This is a landmark moment for women in Formula One,” said Susie Wolff, Managing Director of the F1 Academy, during an interview. “This partnership with F1 will provide a clear pathway for women to reach the top of the sport. We are committed to working with F1 to ensure that this partnership is a success.”

Women from around the world

The organization hopes to inspire a new generation of female drivers and help to break down barriers that have traditionally prevented women from participating in Formula One. This milestone decision marks a significant step forward for gender equality in the sport.

Since the championship began in 1950, only two women have ever started a Grand Prix: Italian racers Maria Teresa de Filippis in 1958 and Lella Lombardi in 1976.

South African driver Desire Wilson is the only driver to win an F1-affiliated race, when she won at Brands Hatch in the British Aurora F1 championship in 1980.

The partnership between F1 and the F1 Academy will see each F1 team nominate one female driver to compete in the F1 Academy under their team name and livery. This will give these drivers the opportunity to gain valuable experience and compete against other talented racers.

Wolff hopes that the series can "inspire women around the world to follow their dreams."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said that the partnership is part of the sport’s efforts to increase diversity and inclusion.

“We are committed to making Formula One a more inclusive sport,” Domenicali said. “This partnership with the F1 Academy is a significant step in that direction. We believe that this partnership will help us to identify and nurture the next generation of female Formula One drivers.”

A revolution on the road

This is a turning point for women in F1 history, and it is a sign that the sport is finally moving in the right direction. It is also a testament to the hard work and dedication of the many female drivers who have been fighting for this opportunity for years.

The new initiative is sure to inspire a new generation and help to break down the barriers that have traditionally prevented women from participating.

And that takes us to the brain behind this operation: Wolff. She started in 2012 as a development driver for Williams Racing and became the first woman to take part in a F1 race in 22 years when she practiced a car at the 2014 British Grand Prix. Now, she’s the Managing Director of the F1 Academy.

“This calendar cements our ambition to become a truly global series, expanding our reach and improving visibility for our mission,” Wolff said. “We want to inspire young girls and women across the globe and show them that there’s a place for them in our sport, and racing alongside F1 will help us achieve this.”

The F1 Academy's second season kicks off in 2024, mirroring the regular F1 calendar.